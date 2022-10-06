Lumenswap Hits 24-Hour Volume of $49,885.00 (LSP)

Lumenswap (LSP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Lumenswap has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $49,885.00 worth of Lumenswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lumenswap has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Lumenswap token can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145632 BTC.

Lumenswap Profile

Lumenswap launched on June 21st, 2021. Lumenswap’s total supply is 976,420,904 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,548,473 tokens. The Reddit community for Lumenswap is https://reddit.com/r/lumenswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lumenswap is medium.com/lumenswap. The official website for Lumenswap is lumenswap.io. Lumenswap’s official Twitter account is @lumenswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumenswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumenswap (LSP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Stellar platform. Lumenswap has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Lumenswap is 0.01078655 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,181.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumenswap.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumenswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumenswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumenswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

