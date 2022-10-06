Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.91

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 331370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,357,000 after buying an additional 2,332,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,435,000 after buying an additional 2,144,757 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.