Lucky Block (V1) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.88 Million (LBLOCK)

Lucky Block (V1) (LBLOCK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. Lucky Block (V1) has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and $26,354.00 worth of Lucky Block (V1) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lucky Block (V1) has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lucky Block (V1) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lucky Block (V1) Profile

Lucky Block (V1) was first traded on November 24th, 2021. Lucky Block (V1)’s total supply is 99,600,521,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,773,243,174 tokens. The official website for Lucky Block (V1) is luckyblock.com. Lucky Block (V1)’s official Twitter account is @luckyblockcoin. The Reddit community for Lucky Block (V1) is https://reddit.com/r/luckyblock_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lucky Block (V1) is luckyblock.com/press.

Buying and Selling Lucky Block (V1)

According to CryptoCompare, “Lucky Block (V1) (LBLOCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lucky Block (V1) has a current supply of 99,600,521,807.68 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lucky Block (V1) is 0.00027253 USD and is down -7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $133,924.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luckyblock.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lucky Block (V1) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lucky Block (V1) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lucky Block (V1) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

