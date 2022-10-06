Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as low as C$0.54. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 100,922 shares changing hands.

Lucara Diamond Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$263.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.