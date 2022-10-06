LTS One Management LP Has $39.98 Million Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

LTS One Management LP lessened its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works accounts for 5.1% of LTS One Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LTS One Management LP owned about 0.65% of Bath & Body Works worth $39,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.24. 6,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,856. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Several analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Wedbush cut shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

