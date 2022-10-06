LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes $52,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in eBay by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,645 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 110,757 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in eBay by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,206 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 93.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.03.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.