LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 245 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 120,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 23,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 63,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 24,315 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.
Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.96. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 51.78%.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
