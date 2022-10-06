LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,400 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 175.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of HP by 44.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

