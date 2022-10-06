LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 106.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BIP opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

