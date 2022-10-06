LS Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $157.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.45. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

