LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $81,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.6 %

SPGI stock opened at $321.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $357.47 and a 200 day moving average of $359.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.08 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

