LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

PFG opened at $78.53 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

