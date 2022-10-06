LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 809.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $124.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.86. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.02 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

