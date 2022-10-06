LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 328 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.3 %

UNP stock opened at $200.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.78. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $194.73 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

