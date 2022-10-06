Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA) Stock Price Up 3%

Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.72. Approximately 1,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Loncar China Biopharma ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32.

