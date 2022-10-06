Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) & DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Head to Head Contrast

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lizhi and DigitalOcean, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lizhi 0 0 1 0 3.00 DigitalOcean 2 0 5 0 2.43

Lizhi currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,099.22%. DigitalOcean has a consensus price target of $56.89, indicating a potential upside of 42.22%. Given Lizhi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lizhi is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lizhi $332.60 million 0.10 -$19.97 million $0.02 33.37 DigitalOcean $428.56 million 9.05 -$19.50 million ($0.36) -111.11

This table compares Lizhi and DigitalOcean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DigitalOcean has higher revenue and earnings than Lizhi. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lizhi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Lizhi has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Lizhi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Lizhi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of DigitalOcean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lizhi and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lizhi 0.32% 2.48% 1.06% DigitalOcean -7.78% -7.59% -2.25%

Summary

Lizhi beats DigitalOcean on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lizhi

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. LIZHI INC. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

