Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Brookline Capital Management

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Lisata Therapeutics Price Performance

Lisata Therapeutics stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Lisata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Get Lisata Therapeutics alerts:

About Lisata Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Read More

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Lisata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.