Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Brookline Capital Management

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Lisata Therapeutics Price Performance
Lisata Therapeutics stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Lisata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $18.60.
About Lisata Therapeutics
