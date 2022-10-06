Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Earns Buy Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management restated their buy rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Lisata Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of LSTA stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $18.60.
Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Stories
