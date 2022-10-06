Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Earns Buy Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management restated their buy rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LSTA stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

Featured Stories

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

