Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.
Lincoln National Stock Performance
LNC stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $77.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Lincoln National by 294.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln National (LNC)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.