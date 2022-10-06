Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
LINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.
Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. 55,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,456. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $151.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
