Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. 55,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,456. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $151.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 315,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 164,680 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.