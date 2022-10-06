LimoCoin Swap (LMCSWAP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.02 Million

LimoCoin Swap (LMCSWAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. LimoCoin Swap has a total market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $10,861.00 worth of LimoCoin Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LimoCoin Swap has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One LimoCoin Swap token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003239 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00144974 BTC.

LimoCoin Swap Token Profile

LimoCoin Swap’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. LimoCoin Swap’s total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens. The official website for LimoCoin Swap is www.liyeplimal.net. LimoCoin Swap’s official Twitter account is @limocoinswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LimoCoin Swap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimoCoin Swap (LMCSWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LimoCoin Swap has a current supply of 1,650,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LimoCoin Swap is 0.005435 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,144.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.liyeplimal.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimoCoin Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimoCoin Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimoCoin Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

