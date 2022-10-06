Light DeFi Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (LIGHT)

Light DeFi (LIGHT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. Light DeFi has a total market cap of $398,713.91 and $115,270.00 worth of Light DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Light DeFi has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Light DeFi token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Light DeFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,015.13 or 0.99980476 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002370 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063480 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021881 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004902 BTC.

About Light DeFi

Light DeFi (LIGHT) is a token. Its launch date was August 8th, 2021. Light DeFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,589,304,131 tokens. Light DeFi’s official website is www.lightdefi.org. The official message board for Light DeFi is www.lightdefi.org/blog. Light DeFi’s official Twitter account is @light_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Light DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/lightgroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Light DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Light DeFi (LIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Light DeFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Light DeFi is 0.00005357 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $484.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lightdefi.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Light DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Light DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Light DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Light DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Light DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.