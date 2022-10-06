Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.41 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEVI. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,416,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $168,576.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

