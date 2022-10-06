Legia Warsaw Fan Token Price Tops $0.55 on Exchanges (LEG)

Legia Warsaw Fan Token (LEG) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. Legia Warsaw Fan Token has a market capitalization of $236,514.82 and approximately $98,537.00 worth of Legia Warsaw Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Legia Warsaw Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002769 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Legia Warsaw Fan Token has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

Legia Warsaw Fan Token Profile

Legia Warsaw Fan Token was first traded on May 3rd, 2021. Legia Warsaw Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Legia Warsaw Fan Token is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz. Legia Warsaw Fan Token’s official website is socios.com. Legia Warsaw Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Legia Warsaw Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legia Warsaw Fan Token (LEG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Chiliz platform. Legia Warsaw Fan Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 426,850 in circulation. The last known price of Legia Warsaw Fan Token is 0.5505565 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $88,998.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://socios.com.”

