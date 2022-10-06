Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.53) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LGEN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 346.50 ($4.19).

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 225 ($2.72) on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 208.90 ($2.52) and a one year high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 255.86. The stock has a market cap of £13.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Legal & General Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £2,345.44 ($2,834.03). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £2,345.44 ($2,834.03). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($32,382.79). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,930.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

