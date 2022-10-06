Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 150 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $233.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

