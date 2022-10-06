Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.9% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 35,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,276,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 517,148 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,445,000 after purchasing an additional 97,244 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $115.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.75. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.