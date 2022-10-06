Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $304,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

