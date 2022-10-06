Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Grows Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Alamos Gold Profile

