League of Ancients (LOA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,738.00

League of Ancients (LOA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, League of Ancients has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One League of Ancients token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. League of Ancients has a market cap of $822,020.49 and approximately $10,738.00 worth of League of Ancients was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

League of Ancients Token Profile

League of Ancients’ genesis date was September 25th, 2021. League of Ancients’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,494,538 tokens. The Reddit community for League of Ancients is https://reddit.com/r/leagueofancients and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. League of Ancients’ official Twitter account is @loaofficialmoba and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for League of Ancients is leagueofancients.com. The official message board for League of Ancients is leagueofancients.medium.com.

League of Ancients Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “League of Ancients (LOA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. League of Ancients has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of League of Ancients is 0.00629549 USD and is up 7.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $50,333.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://leagueofancients.com/.”

