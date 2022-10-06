LavaX Labs (LAVAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $118,437.00

LavaX Labs (LAVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. LavaX Labs has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $118,437.00 worth of LavaX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LavaX Labs token can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LavaX Labs has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

LavaX Labs Profile

LavaX Labs’ launch date was October 20th, 2021. LavaX Labs’ total supply is 75,000,000 tokens. LavaX Labs’ official message board is lavaxlabs.medium.com. LavaX Labs’ official Twitter account is @lavax_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. LavaX Labs’ official website is lavaxlabs.com.

Buying and Selling LavaX Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “LavaX Labs (LAVAX) is a cryptocurrency . LavaX Labs has a current supply of 0. The last known price of LavaX Labs is 0.01751276 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $202,023.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lavaxlabs.com/.”

