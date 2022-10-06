lasrever (LSVR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $101,729.00

lasrever (LSVR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, lasrever has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. lasrever has a market cap of $1.76 million and $101,729.00 worth of lasrever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One lasrever token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00146596 BTC.

lasrever Token Profile

lasrever’s genesis date was July 26th, 2022. lasrever’s total supply is 987,654,321 tokens. lasrever’s official Twitter account is @lasrevereth and its Facebook page is accessible here. lasrever’s official message board is medium.com/@lasrevereth. The official website for lasrever is lasrever.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “lasrever (LSVR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. lasrever has a current supply of 987,654,321 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of lasrever is 0.00180392 USD and is down -9.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $98,757.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lasrever.io/.”

