Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.75.

LPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Laredo Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $250,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,420.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laredo Petroleum news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $250,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,509 shares of company stock valued at $585,406 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

