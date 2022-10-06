LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) PT Lowered to €45.00

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($57.14) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($46.94) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $68.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

