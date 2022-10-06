Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Sold by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. reduced its stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Landec makes up about 0.4% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC. owned about 0.31% of Landec worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNDC. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Landec by 23.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP raised its stake in Landec by 13.1% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 2,176,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 251,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Landec by 7.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landec in the first quarter valued at $1,335,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Landec by 15.2% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Stock Performance

Shares of LNDC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.57. 923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens began coverage on Landec in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

