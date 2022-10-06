Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE LW traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 71.53%.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

