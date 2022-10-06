Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.60.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.