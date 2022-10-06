Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:LW traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,286. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 155,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

