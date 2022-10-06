Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 193,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000. ProShares Short High Yield accounts for 2.8% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned 0.91% of ProShares Short High Yield at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJB. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 9.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 231.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SJB opened at $19.39 on Thursday. ProShares Short High Yield has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $20.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93.

