Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Down 5.8%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.24. 157,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 354,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Kronos Bio Stock Down 5.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $183.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Bio

About Kronos Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Kronos Bio by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.