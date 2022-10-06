Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Down 5.8%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.24. 157,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 354,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $183.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.44.
About Kronos Bio
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.
