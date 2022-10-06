Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Up 4.9%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.87. 25,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,061,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNUT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -466.67%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares in the company, valued at $35,744,596.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 177.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after buying an additional 2,714,348 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the second quarter valued at about $30,789,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 317.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after buying an additional 1,351,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 170.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after buying an additional 745,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

