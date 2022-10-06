Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.98

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 109864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ADRNY. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.85 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is currently 28.91%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

See Also

