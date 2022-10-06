Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.98

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 109864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.85 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is 28.91%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

