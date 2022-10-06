KlimaDAO Price Hits $3.24 on Top Exchanges (KLIMA)

KlimaDAO (KLIMA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One KlimaDAO token can now be bought for approximately $3.24 or 0.00016098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KlimaDAO has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KlimaDAO has a market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $702,512.00 worth of KlimaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KlimaDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

KlimaDAO Token Profile

KlimaDAO’s total supply is 1,697,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,667,376 tokens. KlimaDAO’s official Twitter account is @klimadao. KlimaDAO’s official website is klimadao.finance.

KlimaDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlimaDAO (KLIMA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. KlimaDAO has a current supply of 1,697,205 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlimaDAO is 3.2418019 USD and is up 4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klimadao.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlimaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlimaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlimaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KlimaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KlimaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.