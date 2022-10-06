Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.20

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.20 and traded as low as $7.29. Klabin shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 4,561 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Klabin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Klabin Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19.
Klabin Increases Dividend
About Klabin
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.
