KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Jackson Hill Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 13.2% of Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $15,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 403,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,739.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 483,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after buying an additional 457,147 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 105,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $83.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

