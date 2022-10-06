KingCorgi Chain (KCC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $166,404.82

KingCorgi Chain (KCC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. One KingCorgi Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KingCorgi Chain has traded down 60.2% against the dollar. KingCorgi Chain has a market cap of $166,404.82 and $12,361.00 worth of KingCorgi Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KingCorgi Chain

KingCorgi Chain’s launch date was September 17th, 2022. KingCorgi Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KingCorgi Chain’s official Twitter account is @kingcorgichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KingCorgi Chain is www.kingcorgichain.com.

Buying and Selling KingCorgi Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “KingCorgi Chain (KCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KingCorgi Chain has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KingCorgi Chain is 0.00035252 USD and is down -24.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23,364.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kingcorgichain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingCorgi Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KingCorgi Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KingCorgi Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

