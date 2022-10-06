Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 215,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Kimco Realty by 10.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after purchasing an additional 164,041 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Kimco Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,337,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,064,000 after purchasing an additional 299,891 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

