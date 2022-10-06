Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.37. 21,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,328. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.91. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

