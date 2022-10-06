Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Kimball International Stock Performance
NASDAQ KBAL opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $244.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.
Kimball International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.72%.
About Kimball International
Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.
