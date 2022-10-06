Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Kimball International Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $244.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

About Kimball International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 70,969 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 232,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 119,413 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 436,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 87,092 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 354,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 96,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

